Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa unveils official portal for administration job applications

The Brief Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's transition team launched an online portal accepting applications for incoming administration roles. The bipartisan transition committee is conducting rolling reviews of resumes and cover letters from Texans statewide. Specific administration appointments have not yet been announced as candidates submit materials via governorhinojosa.com.



Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa’s transition team launched a new website and online resume portal over the weekend, opening applications for individuals interested in serving within the incoming administration.

Texans invited to apply

The portal invites Texans from diverse backgrounds and experience levels to submit resumes, cover letters, and personal information for rolling review as the administration prepares to fill key roles across state government.

Led by transition co-chairs Ernest Bailes and Ryan Pollock, Executive Director Joe Madden, and Senior Advisor Talama Barksdale, the bipartisan "By and For the People" transition team aims to tap into statewide talent ahead of the new term.

What they're saying:

"This is a transition for the whole state of Texas, and as such, we will have many opportunities for people to weigh in with their ideas, send in their resumes, and apply to join the administration we’re building," Hinojosa said.

Madden emphasized that the rollout marks an initial step toward executing the governor-elect's governing agenda.

Interested candidates can access additional information and submit application materials through the official transition website at www.governorhinojosa.com.