Austin police asking for help identifying aggravated assault suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that happened on September 17, 2020.

The incident happened at around 11:39 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 13296 Research Boulevard southbound in Austin.

Police say the suspect approached the victim after seeing an acquaintance in a verbal altercation with him. The suspect drew a black semi-automatic pistol and put it to the victim’s head while threatening him.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect is described as follows:

White male, 6’0 tall, 180 pounds

Approximately 25-30 years of age

Buzzed hair cut

Thin build

Advertisement

The suspect then left the scene with his acquaintance in a blue 2007-2008 year model Chrysler Sebring.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.