Austin police asking for help locating missing 76-year-old man

The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

Elizondo Juan Salazar was reported missing around 8:40 p.m. on September 2.

Police say Salazar was last seen at 4806 Filey Cove at around 1 p.m.

Photo of Elizondo Juan Salazar. (Austin Police Department)

Salazar is described as follows:

Hispanic male

5'7"

180 lbs

Brown eyes and black and gray hair

Last seen wearing a purple shirt, dark blue jeans, and black tennis shoes

There are concerns about Salazar's immediate welfare due to health conditions.

The 1996 Silver Chevy Suburban with Texas license plate JWH1522 that Austin police says missing 76-year-old Elizondo Juan Salazar is driving. (Austin Police Department)

Police say Salazar is driving a 1996 Silver Chevy Suburban with Texas license plate JWH1522.

If you see Salazar you're asked to call police immediately.

