Austin police asking for info regarding 1976 missing person case

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for information in connection to a 1976 missing person case.

Brian Vargo has been missing since 1976. He was a 21-year-old University of Texas at Austin student at the time. Sometime in March 1976, Vargo stopped attending school and traveled to Colorado in his vehicle.

Photo of Brian Vargo from 1976.

Police say Vargo's vehicle had a mechanical breakdown in Colorado and that Vargo then traveled to Houston to pick up the vehicle's title. On an unknown day and time, Vargo's mother dropped him off at the bus station in Houston.

Vargo's family was later notified that Vargo didn't return to his apartment located in Austin. When the family arrived at Vargo's apartment, Vargo's wallet was found inside.

Vargo is described as a white male, 6" in height and around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Age progression photo of Brian Vargo.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of this incident, or any information about Brian Vargo to call APD Missing persons at 512-974- 4123. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.