Austin city manager not rushing decision on city's next police chief

Austin's city manager says he's not rushing the selection of the city's next police chief.

In a statement Friday, T.C. Broadnax said a special council meeting to confirm a candidate will not happen on Tuesday, July 30.

The city manager is currently weighing his options between two candidates and considering feedback from stakeholder interview panels and the City Council.

Lisa Davis has been with the Cincinnati Police Department for over 30 years. She is currently the assistant chief overseeing homicide, major offenders, narcotics, and personal crimes. Her bio highlights her passion for building community relationships and community policing.

Jeffrey Norman has been chief of police for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years but has been with the department since 1996. His bio highlights his success through his various promotions and work ethic within the department as an officer and later as chief.

"This position is too critical to our Police Department, the City organization as a whole, and this community to rush," Broadnax said in the statement. "Therefore, I’m going to take additional time to consider our two very qualified candidates before making a final decision."

Broadnax did not provide any deadlines for when he would make a decision.