City announces two finalists for Austin's chief of police

The City of Austin announced its two finalists for Austin's chief of police.

City manager T.C. Broadnax said Lisa Davis and Jefferey Norman are the top two candidates.

"The search for a permanent Chief of Police was at the top of my priority list when I came on as Austin City Manager in May," Broadnax said. "I am confident we have identified the best candidates that will enable us to select an exemplary, experienced leader to guide the dedicated men and women of the Austin Police Department while continuing to collaborate and build trust with the community."

Davis is currently an assistant police chief at the Cincinnati Police Department and Norman is the chief of police at the Milwaukee Police Department.

They will be introduced at a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday, July 23 at the Palmer Events Center at 6 p.m.

The public can submit questions that may be included during the discussion. Questions will be accepted until July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

