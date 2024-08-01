Expand / Collapse search

Austin police, city launch new website to provide sexual assault survivors with resources

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 8:42pm CDT
Austin
The Austin Police Department and the City of Austin launched a new website to provide sexual assault survivors with vital resources.

This website, ATXbelieves, was created as part of the Collective Sex Crimes Response Model (CSCRM) project to provide access to community resources for survivors of sexual assault. 

The website includes information on legal options, agencies that provide counseling and medical care, and even temporary housing to get out of dangerous situations.

The city is running multi-platform PSAs to make sure survivors are aware of the new website:

  • Broadcast Radio Stations (Bob FM, LaZeta, KGSR)
  • Digital Platforms (Google Ads, APD social media, SARRT social media)
  • Physical Displays (Cap Metro buses)
  • Print Ads (Challenger Newspaper, El Mundo, The Republiq)

"If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, we want you to find comfort in knowing that we’re here for you, and we want to help," said Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson. "There are so many resources available and people who are ready to listen and help, many of whom are survivors themselves." 

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, there are community resources available to help. Click here for more information. 

For emergencies, survivors are still urged to call 911 immediately, or contact SAFE at (512) 267-7233, or text SAFE to (737) 888-7233.