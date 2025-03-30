Expand / Collapse search

Austin Police investigate after 4 injured in 6th Street shooting

Published  March 30, 2025 1:36pm CDT
Downtown
The Brief

    • Four people were injured in a shooting around 1 a.m. at 6th Street and Brazos.
    • Two were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but are expected to survive.
    • The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested.

AUSTIN - Austin Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured four people on 6th Street.

6th Street Shooting

What we know:

According to Austin Police and EMS, the first call about the shooting at 6th Street and Brazos came in at 1 a.m. Police learned the victim got into a pedicab and was heading northbound on Brazos.

Police and emergency responders caught up with the pedicab at 8th and Brazos.

EMS provided life-saving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police received more reports of people injured in the shooting at a club on 6th Street.

When they arrived at the club, they found three others injured.

One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two victims refused medical treatment. 

What we don't know:

The victims' identities have not been released.

Police say the suspect is at large and did not provide a description.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this shooting, you're urged to call the Austin Police Department by dialing 311 if you're in Austin, or calling 512-974-2000 if you're outside of Austin. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department and Austin Travis County EMS. 

