Austin Police investigate after 4 injured in 6th Street shooting
AUSTIN - Austin Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured four people on 6th Street.
6th Street Shooting
What we know:
According to Austin Police and EMS, the first call about the shooting at 6th Street and Brazos came in at 1 a.m. Police learned the victim got into a pedicab and was heading northbound on Brazos.
Police and emergency responders caught up with the pedicab at 8th and Brazos.
EMS provided life-saving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital.
Police received more reports of people injured in the shooting at a club on 6th Street.
When they arrived at the club, they found three others injured.
One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two victims refused medical treatment.
What we don't know:
The victims' identities have not been released.
Police say the suspect is at large and did not provide a description.
What you can do:
If you have any information about this shooting, you're urged to call the Austin Police Department by dialing 311 if you're in Austin, or calling 512-974-2000 if you're outside of Austin.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department and Austin Travis County EMS.