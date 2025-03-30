Austin Police investigate after 4 injured in 6th Street shooting

article

The Brief Four people were injured in a shooting around 1 a.m. at 6th Street and Brazos. Two were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but are expected to survive. The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested.



Austin Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured four people on 6th Street.

6th Street Shooting

What we know:

According to Austin Police and EMS, the first call about the shooting at 6th Street and Brazos came in at 1 a.m. Police learned the victim got into a pedicab and was heading northbound on Brazos.

Police and emergency responders caught up with the pedicab at 8th and Brazos.

EMS provided life-saving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police received more reports of people injured in the shooting at a club on 6th Street.

When they arrived at the club, they found three others injured.

One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two victims refused medical treatment.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities have not been released.

Police say the suspect is at large and did not provide a description.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this shooting, you're urged to call the Austin Police Department by dialing 311 if you're in Austin, or calling 512-974-2000 if you're outside of Austin.