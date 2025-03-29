Meet Williamson County's new judge, Steven Snell

The Brief Steven Snell was appointed the new Williamson County judge Thursday. Snell replaces Bill Gravell who is leaving for a position in the Trump administration. Snell will step down as Liberty Hill ISD superintendent.



Williamson County commissioners appointed Steven Snell as the new county judge in a special session on Thursday.

This comes after former County Judge Bill Gravell resigned after being appointed to the Trump administration.

What we know:

Snell has worked in education for more than thirty years, including at Spring Hill ISD and Hutto ISD. Most recently, he served as superintendent for Liberty Hill ISD.

What they're saying:

"Looking for another opportunity to serve, maybe a larger population, so when this job came open and presented itself, I researched it and thought I would be a qualified candidate," said Snell.

He'll be leaving his role as Liberty Hill ISD’s superintendent to take on the job of Williamson County judge.

Steven Snell

He didn't think he could juggle both positions.

"It's hard to serve two masters, and so it'll be sad to leave Liberty Hill," said Snell.

The backstory:

In the last six years as superintendent, Snell said he’s learned a lot about budgets, economic development, and local government.

He thinks that will translate well to a county judge position.

"Those processes are the same, just leading an organization, knowing what your resources are, figuring out what the needs are, and how you can make the most efficient and effective use of the resources to meet the needs of the county," said Snell.

In Thursday’s special session, following three other candidate interviews, Snell received a majority approval from commissioners.

"The choice has got to carry us into the future, and it’s coming at us hard and fast, and I think Steven Snell is ready to take us there," said Terry Cook, the precinct one commissioner.

Commissioner Russ Boles was the lone dissenting vote.

What's next:

Once Snell is sworn in, he will serve as county judge until the November 2026 elections.

The first thing he wants to tackle is helping the county grow sustainably.

"When you look at Williamson County, it is very prosperous," said Snell. "It's one of the best economic counties in the state, it's a fast-growing county just like Liberty Hill is a fast-growing school, so I look forward to being a part of that process of moving the county forward and doing everything I can to keep Williamson County on the forefront of both at the state level and nationally."

Liberty Hill ISD board members will announce a new timeline for hiring Snell's replacement in April.

Commissioners have yet to set a date for Snell's swearing-in ceremony.