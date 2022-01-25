Austin police conducting training exercise at Barton Creek Mall

The Austin Police Department will be conducting an Active Shooter Training exercise at Barton Creek Mall tonight into tomorrow.

The first exercise will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25 and the training will conclude around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, according to police. The shopping mall is located in southwest Austin, near the Mopac Expressway and Loop 360.

Due to security issues, the public is not invited to attend.

"There will be a noticeable contingent of APD Officers participating with members of the Austin Fire Department and Austin/Travis County Emergency Medical Services," according to a press release from Austin police.

