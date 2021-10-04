Austin Police Department investigating deadly North Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on October 3, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5100 block of Longspur Boulevard near North Lamar.

When officers arrived they found a man who had obvious signs of trauma.

Officers attempted to save the man's life but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS.

