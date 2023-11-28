New scam call impersonating police, demanding payments: APD

The Austin Police Department is warning people of a new scam call going around.

Austin police said the department has been notified of several calls where a caller was impersonating an APD chief.

The phone calls are coming from an official-looking number. The caller is also demanding payment in exchange for settling a fine, fee and/or a warrant.

APD said they would never call you and ask for money.

If you have received a scam call, report it to Austin 3-1-1 or 512-947-2000.