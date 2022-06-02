Austin police seeking public's help in locating driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one person dead in North Austin.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. on May 28, APD officers responded to the 13300 block of S IH-35 southbound lanes for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and was later identified as 31-year-old Chase Nelson, says APD. The driver who hit Nelson did not stop to render aid and fled the scene.

APD is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 46th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 47 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 44 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the deadly crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.