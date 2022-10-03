Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies.

Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.

The suspect entered the H-E-B first and the A+ Federal Credit Union shortly after. In both cases, he demanded cash while threatening the employees. The suspect left the area in a dark-colored Jeep SUV.

The suspect is described as a:

White male

60-75 years of age

5’10" – 6’0" tall, About 200 pounds

Medium-length white hair

The suspect was last seen wearing:

A tan hat

Large rimmed glasses

Plaid shirt

Dark-colored shorts

Athletic style shoes

White medical mask

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.