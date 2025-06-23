Austin Police identify 72-year-old pedestrian killed on Hancock Dr.

article

Investigators with the Austin Police Department have identified a pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

According to police, the collision happened at 7:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Hancock Dr., which is in the Allandale area of Austin.

The pedestrian, 72-year-old Claudia Gale Porter, was taken to the hospital after the crash. She died at the hospital.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, was not impaired and cooperated with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Details about the collision have not been released.

Dig deeper:

This is being investigated as Austin's 45th fatal crash of 2025. There have been 50 fatalities in those crashes.

On this date in 2024, there were 34 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths.