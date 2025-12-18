1 stabbed, killed at North Austin home; suspect in custody

The Brief 1 person dead after stabbing at North Austin group home Suspect is in custody after he returned to the scene This is Austin's second homicide within five hours



One person is dead after a stabbing at a North Austin group home, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

At around 7 a.m. Dec. 18, Austin police responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 11000 block of Bending Bough Trail.

Someone called 911, reporting a disturbance at a group home and that someone had been stabbed, and the suspect had left the house.

When officers arrived, they found a white man in his 70s with "obvious trauma to his body" and injuries consistent with stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the man later died at a local hospital just before 8 a.m.

"With Christmas approaching, I can't begin to understand the pain that these families will feel or are feeling at this moment. Due to the circumstances that have taken place this morning, I will say that we will continue to do whatever we can to figure out who exactly is responsible for this incident, why this happened, and who was involved," Cpl. Jose Mendez of Austin police said.

APD homicide detectives have been speaking with witnesses and residents about the incident.

Within 20 to 30 minutes of the investigation beginning, the suspect, described by police as a black man in his 20s, returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

This death is being investigated as an isolated incident and Austin's 52nd homicide of 2025.

What we don't know:

Both the suspect and the victim were residents of the group home, but APD says they do not know the specific relationship between the two.

It is also unknown at this time what kind of group home it is.

Local perspective:

Guillermo Heinrichs has lived in the neighborhood for seven years. He says seeing first responders is a common sight at the group home.

"Unfortunately, very usual, like every week. We see police activity or EMS," he said.

He describes a pattern of disruptions at the house.

"I'm extremely concerned given that I live just behind it. There was an issue the other day when they threw some furniture from their backyard to my backyard. Nobody was hurt or anything, but it was concerning. Yelling, people just fighting on the backyard or sometimes inside the home," he said.

He says the people at the home come and go, and the criminal acts are the most concerning.

"We know that it caught on fire on purpose, like it wasn't an accident, somebody just lit a fire, and now we have a homicide, so I just don't know what to do," he said.

Heinrichs says he's reached out to Council Member Chito Vela about the issues.

"I would like to get some regulations there, so that this doesn't happen again," he said.

FOX 7 Austin called the phone number listed for the group home, but they hung up. We also reached out to Council Member Chito Vela's office but haven't heard back.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the APD Homicide tip line at 512-974-3588.

Second homicide in five hours for APD

Dig deeper:

This was the second homicide within five hours within relatively the same area, according to APD.

Overnight, a man was killed in the 11900 block of North I-35, in the Braker Lane/Yager Lane area, just about two miles away from the Bending Bough Trail homicide.

APD says that at this time, there is no connection between the homicides.