Austin police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on South Congress

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Mitchell Lesley Pitman as the deceased in the June 26 fatality crash on South Congress Avenue and Alpine Road.

According to police, a gray 2021 Jeep Gladiator made a left turn on Alpine Road while a motorcycle driven by Pitman, 51, was traveling in the left lane on South Congress Ave. The Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle which caused Pitman to fall off the motorcycle and onto the ground.

Pitman was transported to St. David's South Austin Hospital and died on July 6.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 58th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 60 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 fatalities.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter