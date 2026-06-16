Austin police initiates DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative ahead of holiday

The Brief Austin police is conducting its DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative The initiative will be in effect from June 19 through July 6



The Austin Police Department will be conducting its DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

What they're saying:

The initiative will be in effect from June 19 through July 6.

During this time, more officers will be deployed to make traffic stops. This is to encourage safe driving.

"This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects arrested for DWI who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law," APD said in a statement.