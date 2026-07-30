Texas AMBER Alert: Missing Manor children found safe

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The Brief An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children from Manor 14-year-old Ashley and 2-month-old Adhara Alvarenga-Duarte were found safe on July 31



An AMBER Alert for two missing Manor children has been canceled.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the missing children have been found safe.

What we know:

Originally, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 14-year-old Ashley and two-month-old Adhara Alvarenga-Duarte, both from Manor.

They were last seen on July 29 in the 4800 block of E. Yager Lane, off E. Parmer Lane.

On Friday, July 31, the sheriff's office said they were both found safe.