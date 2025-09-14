Austin police investigate 44th homicide of the year

article

The Brief A man was found dead with "obvious trauma" in a mobile home park on Saturday night, according to Austin police. The victim's name has not been released, and it is unknown if he was a resident of the park. Police are investigating the incident and stated that there is no known threat to the public.



Austin police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night in a mobile home park.

Homicide at Austin Mobile Home Park

What we know:

Officers responded to a call just before 10:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Frontier Valley Drive. According to the Austin Police Department, officers found a Hispanic male with "obvious trauma to the body."

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS began providing medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:56 p.m.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released. Authorities said the man was found on private property, but his residency status was not known.

Police said there is no known threat to the public, calling the incident isolated. Several people of interest were speaking with detectives.

What you can do:

Police ask that anyone with information call the Austin Police Department homicide tip line at (512) 477-3588 or Austin Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

Dig deeper:

This is the city's 44th homicide of the year.