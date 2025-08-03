Austin police investigate North Austin homicide
AUSTIN - Detectives with the Austin Police Department are investigating the 37th homicide of 2025 after a man died early Sunday morning.
North Austin Homicide
What we know:
Officers were called to the frontage road around 9811 IH-35 in North Austin just before 2:40 a.m. for a report of a man with injuries to his body.
Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures. EMS then arrived and continued to work on the man. The man was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m.
What we don't know:
Investigators say they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The man's identity has not been released.
Officials say people who were with the man who died are being interviewed by police.
No other information has been released.
What you can do:
If anyone has information about the incident, you're encouraged to call 512-477-3588 or 512-472-TIPS.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.