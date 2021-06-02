Austin police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35.

Police say the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. They say a person was hit and killed by the driver of a semi heading northbound on I-35 near 51st Street after that person attempted to cross the interstate.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-35 in the area were shut down for several hours but reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

