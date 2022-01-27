Austin police investigating homicide on South Pleasant Valley Road

Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the homicide investigation is happening in the 1300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road. APD sent a tweet out about the homicide around 1:44 p.m. on Thursday, January 27.

No other details have been released at this time.

A public information officer with APD is en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

