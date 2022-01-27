Austin police investigating homicide on South Pleasant Valley Road
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin.
According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the homicide investigation is happening in the 1300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road. APD sent a tweet out about the homicide around 1:44 p.m. on Thursday, January 27.
No other details have been released at this time.
A public information officer with APD is en route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter