Austin police investigating homicide on South Pleasant Valley Road

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the homicide investigation is happening in the 1300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road. APD sent a tweet out about the homicide around 1:44 p.m. on Thursday, January 27.

No other details have been released at this time. 

A public information officer with APD is en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

