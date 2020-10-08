Austin police investigating robbery off UT campus

The Austin Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects involved in a robbery off of the University of Texas-Austin campus.

The robbery happened just before 6:30 a.m. at 2800 block of San Pedro Street.

Exact details of the incident have not been released but police describe one suspect as a Hispanic male with a black shirt, skinny jeans, bandana over the face, and possibly wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

The other suspect only is described as wearing a black sweater.

APD along with the University of Texas Police Department are looking for the suspects and ask that if you see anyone matching the descriptions to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9 if you're on campus and to call 311 if you're off campus and have information.

The robbery incident this morning comes as police investigate four aggravated robberies believed to be connected to the same suspects. In three of those aggravated robberies, the victims involved were students with UT Austin.

