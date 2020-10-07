Search for suspects targeting women who are walking alone at night

The Austin Police Department is investigating four aggravated robberies believed to be connected to the same suspects. In three of those aggravated robberies, the victims involved were students with UT Austin.

The suspects are described as two armed Black males in a dark-colored sedan-style vehicle.

The suspects appear to be targeting women who are walking alone at night. It appears to be a crime of opportunity, according to the Austin Police Department.

UT Austin is reminding their community to follow the following safety tips:

Don’t walk alone.

Call 911 anytime you feel unsafe.

Download the LiveSafe at UT Austin app for immediate access to UTPD dispatch and utilize the Virtual Walk feature to invite contacts in your phone to virtually follow your walk

Both UTPD and APD are actively looking for the suspects. Call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.