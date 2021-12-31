Austin police investigating shooting at SE Austin apartment complex

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on December 30 at the Concord Austin Apartments on Bluff Springs Road just east of I-35.

Exact details about the incident have not been released but police say when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

