Austin police investigating shooting at SE Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on December 30 at the Concord Austin Apartments on Bluff Springs Road just east of I-35.
Exact details about the incident have not been released but police say when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.
