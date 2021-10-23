Man shot, killed following verbal altercation at East Austin home

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin.

APD reported the death near the 6000 block of Hickman Avenue near Harris Elementary School.

APD said that they received a shoot/stab hotshot call around 4 p.m. with the caller reporting a man had been shot and was in need of police and EMS as quickly as possible. When police and EMS arrived, they found a man in front of a home passed out and attempted life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting resulted from a verbal altercation in the back of the home between the man and another person which then moved to the front yard where a gunshot was heard. The suspect then left in a vehicle and was gone by the time EMS and police responded to the scene. There is currently no description of the suspect.

APD says that this is an isolated incident and that they are currently interviewing witnesses and checking any cameras in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call APD's Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter