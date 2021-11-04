Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin as a homicide

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in North Austin.

Police say around 7:27 a.m., 9-1-1 received a check welfare call for a man that was lying in the stairwell of an apartment complex in the 600 block of West St. Johns Avenue. The caller indicated to 9-1-1 that they believed the man was beyond help.

At 7:29 a.m., officers arrived and found a man with obvious signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released but police say he was Middle Eastern and believed to be in his early 30s. There is no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-477-3588.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter