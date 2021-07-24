Austin police investigating suspicious death in South Austin

Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin Saturday morning.

Police say the call came in around 10:20 p.m. Friday night when a man in his 20's or 30's with "obvious trauma" was found on the 2000 block of the South I-35 Southbound Service Road.

"When they responded they performed life-saving measures, however unfortunately at 10:47 [p.m.] the victim was pronounced deceased," said APD officer Alex Parker.

As of Saturday morning, police couldn't confirm gunfire was the cause of the man's injuries. APD also says there is no suspect in custody at this time.

Officer Parker says if you have any information, call 911, 311, or use APD's homicide tip line.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter