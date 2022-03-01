Austin police looking for man who stabbed another man at transit center

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a man they say stabbed another man at a transit center. The incident happened at the South Congress Transit Center on 205 W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road eastbound on February 1 at around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as a heavy built man and was last seen wearing a white and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gray sweater, and what appears to be a black back brace.

Police say officers responded and found a victim who said that an unknown male, who the victim described as Hispanic, approached him and stabbed him, unprovoked, multiple times. The victim told officers he was able to fight off the suspect and run toward the park and ride parking lot east of the transit center.

Photos provided by Austin Police Department of the man police say stabbed another man at the South Congress Transit Center on 205 W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road eastbound on February 1 at around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect remained in the area, police say, before walking away from the scene westbound along Radam Lane, crossing the street, and then walking southbound toward the railroad tracks. The suspect was last seen walking into the encampments along the south curb line of Radam Lane.

Anyone with information about this incident such as the suspect's identity, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-6664, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter