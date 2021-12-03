Austin police looking for man who robbed Springdale Road gas station

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the man who they say robbed a gas station on November 24, The robbery happened around 10:37 p.m. at the Mobil gas station located at 4311 Springdale Road.

Police say the suspect entered the gas station armed with a black and silver semi-automatic style handgun. The suspect demand money after showing the handgun to the gas station employee.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 18-30 years of age, and about 5'10" tall. He has a very heavy build and is believed to weigh around 350 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Adidas red and white hooded sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves and an extra-large "Adidas" logo on the front. He was also wearing black pants, black and white shoes, gloves, and a white mask in the style of the "Friday the 13th" character Jason.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

