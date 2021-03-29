Austin police looking for suspect in Pavillion Boulevard homicide

The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect who shot and killed 24-year-old Patrick Renda in North Austin on March 22. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The shooting happened around 1:13 p.m. on Pavillion Boulevard.

Officials say they arrived at an apartment unit located at 11901 Pavillion Boulevard and found Renda and a woman with gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures on Renda but they were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:32 p.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and confirmed that Renda’s cause of death was due to gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was treated and released, according to police.

Nearby residents told detectives that they heard multiple gunshots and saw a white male, wearing a black jacket and black pants, flee northbound on foot through the parking lot immediately following the incident. The motive for the shooting appears to be drug-related, according to detectives.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.