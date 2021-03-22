Austin police investigating suspicious death on Pavilion Boulevard

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 11900 block of Pavilion Boulevard. The shooting incident happened in the early afternoon but residents are still being asked to avoid the area.

According to police, Austin 911 received a call about a shooting incident at the Motel 6 on Pavilion Boulevard around 1:13 p.m. on Monday, March 22. The caller had told dispatch that a female had allegedly run out of a hotel room saying she had been shot. The caller also noted the woman was covered in blood.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the female victim outside of a motel room with injuries consistent with a shooting. She was transported to a local hospital by ATCEMS, according to police. She is currently in stable condition.

When police entered the motel room, they found a male victim who also had been shot. He was pronounced deceased shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to police.

After speaking with witnesses, police determined there are possibly two suspects involved in this incident. No additional information is available at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.