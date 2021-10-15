Austin police looking for suspect involved in series of robberies

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying and finding a suspect believed to be involved in a series of robberies.

Police say the description of the suspect in each case is similar and that the suspect's motive appears to be sexual in nature and is escalating. The aggravated robbery locations also all happened in close proximity to each other.

The first incident happened on September 22 in the 1600 block of Rutland Drive. The second happened on October 11 in the 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive and the third happened on October 14 in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard.

The similarities in the description of the suspect in each incident are that the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20s, and around 5'1" to 5'5" tall. In two incidents he's described with some light facial stubble but in the third, the suspect is cleanly shaven. The suspect also used a knife in each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Below are more details about each individual incident and how the suspect was described:

SEPTEMBER 22 ROBBERY

Police say on September 22 at around 7:56 a.m. a woman was returning from her child's school and was walking alone in the 1600 block of Rutland Drive when a suspect walking by inappropriately touched her. The suspect then grabbed the woman by the arm, threatened her with a knife, and demanded her property.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, approximately 20-25 years old

Approximately 5’3", thin build and facial stubble

Wearing black t-shirt, black shorts, black baseball cap (no markings on clothes)

OCTOBER 11 ROBBERY

On October 11, police say that at around 8:10 a.m. a woman was walking to her child's school in the 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive when a man approached her with a knife and then demanded her personal items. The suspect reportedly then said he would return the items in return for sex.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old

Approximately 5’3" – 5’5", thin mustache, light stubble, medium length black hair

Wearing black hoodie, black baseball cap, black pants

OCTOBER 14 ROBBERY

At 11:03 a.m. on October 14, police say a woman was with her child in the laundry room of an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard when a man walked in performing a sexual act. The suspect demanded personal items from the woman and threatened to hurt her and take her child.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old

Approximately 5’1", thin build, clean-shaven face, well-groomed

Wearing red t-shirt, black shorts, white and black baseball cap

