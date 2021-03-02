Austin police looking for suspect who robbed North Austin GameStop

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect who robbed a GameStop located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard. The robbery happened at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, January 17.

Police say the suspect entered the store and spent about 20 minutes talking to employees about ordering merchandise. While waiting for his order to be processed, police say the suspect spoke with another customer who left the store immediately after the conversation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

After the other customer left the store, the suspect approached two store employees who were standing at the counter and gestured that he had a firearm under his sweatshirt while demanding money. The suspect reached into the registers and got an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt and the suspect is believed to have fled in a dark, hatchback-syle Mercedes.

The suspect is described as follows:

Advertisement

Black male

Approximately 5’8"

Medium build

Estimated to be in his 30s

Crew cut hairstyle

Last seen wearing green printed shirt underneath grey sweatshirt with black and white lettering that reads ECKO UNLIMITED, dark-color jogger pants, black athletic shoes with white trim on the sole, and black COVID-19 mask with red lettering

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are also interested in speaking with the customer seen speaking with the suspect just before the robbery. The customer is described as a white male, believed in his early 20s, and last seen wearing a red hoodie, purple and white hat, dark-color pants, red shoes and multi-color COVID-19 mask.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.