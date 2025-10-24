APD looking for driver who struck, killed man on scooter in downtown

The Brief Man on scooter struck, killed by truck in downtown Austin Driver did not stay on scene APD has released photos of the suspect vehicle, is asking for public's help to identify driver



The Austin Police Department is looking to identify the driver of a truck that struck and killed a man on a scooter in downtown Austin earlier this month.

What we know:

On Oct. 18 just after 11:30 p.m., Austin police officers responded to a crash at E. 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard involving a truck and a man on a scooter.

The truck did not stay on scene.

The man on the scooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man, identified as 33-year-old Khaled Saadeddine, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Oct. 19.

APD has released photos of the suspect truck and is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver.

This is being investigated as Austin's 78th fatal crash of the year, resulting in 82 deaths.

On Oct. 18, 2024, Austin saw 71 fatal crashes, resulting in 76 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.