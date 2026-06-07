Austin police say missing 73-year-old man found

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The Brief Police say a missing 73-year-old man has been found APD was searching for Steve Granado, who was last seen June 7 in Austin Police had said Granado was considered to be in immediate danger



The Austin Police Department says a missing 73-year-old man has been found.

APD said the Silver Alert for Steve Granado was discontinued at 3:53 p.m. on June 8.

No further details were released.

The backstory:

Granado had been missing since around 10 a.m. on June 7.

He had last been seen near the 500 block of West 10th Street, according to the Austin Police Department.

Detectives with the department's Missing Persons Unit expressed concern for Granado’s immediate welfare due to undisclosed medical conditions that require him to take regular medication.