Deadly shooting in northeast Austin potentially suicide by police

The Brief Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Austin 1 person is dead Incident happened on Baden Lane near Desssau Road just after 5:30 a.m.



The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Baden Lane near Dessau Road.

At a news conference, APD Chief Lisa Davis says one 911 call was received from a male individual who said that there was a young person in the area with a handgun in his waistband who was at times brandishing the gun.

Officers arrived to a park area and approached a person who matched the caller's description.

Chief Davis says officers asked the person if they could talk to him. The person responded and told officers he was okay.

Officers gave directions to make sure they could see the person's hands and Chief Davis says that's when the person "very quickly, very suddenly" raised his sweatshirt with one hand and, with the other hand, reached into his waistband.

Chief Davis says officers fired several shots and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who died, Chief Davis says, is the same person who called the police. She says it is a potential suicide by police situation.

Chief Davis says the person who died lived in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

What's next:

Full details about what led up to the shooting are still being investigated.

Chief Davis says a press conference will be held later to provide more information at around 12 to 12:30 p.m.