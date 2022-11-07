Austin Police need help finding missing man
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man.
Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
Patterson is in need of daily medication and suffers from a cognitive illness, and police say they are ‘very concerned’ about his welfare.
Patterson is described as:
- White Male
- 6 feet tall
- 190 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Blading gray hair with a white beard
Patterson was last seen wearing a black Cost Guard baseball cap with yellow lettering, a light blue collar shirt, brown leather jacket and light wash blue jeans.
If you see Patterson, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.