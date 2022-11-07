Austin Police need help finding missing man

article

Austin police need your help finding a missing man.

Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.

Patterson is in need of daily medication and suffers from a cognitive illness, and police say they are ‘very concerned’ about his welfare.

Patterson is described as:

White Male

6 feet tall

190 lbs

Brown eyes

Blading gray hair with a white beard

Patterson was last seen wearing a black Cost Guard baseball cap with yellow lettering, a light blue collar shirt, brown leather jacket and light wash blue jeans.

If you see Patterson, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



