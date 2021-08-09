Austin police officer killed in line of duty crash will be laid to rest

An Austin Police officer who died following an on-duty crash will be laid to rest Monday. Before that happens, a funeral procession will give folks in the community a chance to say goodbye to Officer Lewis "Andy" Traylor.

People are encouraged to line the route Monday morning as the procession winds its way through North Austin. It will begin at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 7:45 AM, making its way north on North Lamar Blvd., then north on US 183, and north on Mopac to Shoreline Drive. There, the procession will head east to Shoreline Church on Burnet Road, where the funeral will be held at 10 AM.

On July 28th, Officer Traylor was on his way to a crash, when a tractor-trailer collided with his police unit along FM 969 in Far East Austin. Three days later, he died in the hospital from his injuries.

Sunday night, dozens of people attended a public visitation for Traylor at the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home. Family, friends, and colleagues remembered him as a hardworking officer in East Austin, as well as a doting family man.

"He will be known as one of the better and maybe one of the best proactive police officers that we have," said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday. "He was also a father and a father of five children, and a husband, to a wife that are left behind. Sadly, you know, we'll try to do the best we can to help take care of them."

Andy Traylor spent nine years as an officer with the Austin Police Department, after previously serving in the US Navy. APD colleagues say he truly loved his job.

So far, Austin Cops for Charities has raised more than $75,000 to help Officer Traylor’s family.

Following the funeral service, Officer Traylor will receive full law enforcement honors on the steps of Shoreline Church.

Rolling road closures will take place as the procession makes its way through North Austin.

Shoreline Church 15201 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78728

Funeral from 10-11:15 a.m. at Shoreline Church, 15201 Burnet Rd.

