Public memorial held for APD officer killed in line-of-duty crash

Austin Police Officer Lewis Andy Traylor is being honored after he was killed during an on-duty crash. Sunday, the public was welcomed to a visitation for Officer Traylor at the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in Central Austin.

"It's a very sad time," said Ken Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association.

One by one people entered the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home to honor the life of Officer Traylor.

"It's the time that we honor the fantastic work that he did for the city of Austin and the citizens of East Austin," said Casaday.

Officer Traylor had been with APD for nine years. According to his friend and fellow officer Ken Casaday, Traylor loved his job. "Andy liked getting the worst of the worst off the streets. He was constantly in car pursuits and taking dangerous weapons off the street that violent criminals used to terrorize individuals in that community."

On July 28th, Officer Traylor was called to respond to a serious injury crash. It was while he was on his way there when a tractor-trailer U-turned in front of his unit causing a crash. Officer Traylor spent three days in the hospital fighting for his life before dying from his injuries.

Sunday, a public visitation was just the first step in honoring his life.

"He will be known as one of the better and maybe one of the best proactive police officers that we have," said Casaday.

APD Chief Chacon called Officer Traylor an incredible officer, husband, father, and friend who will be missed by all.

Casaday says the department is doing everything they can to support the Traylor family including raising over $100,000 in combined efforts.

"He was also a father and a father of five children and a husband to a wife that are left behind. We'll try to do the best we can to help take care of them," he said.

Monday, Austin Police will hold a Law Enforcement Funeral Procession at 7:45 a.m. The public is encouraged to line the route in support of Officer Taylor. The procession route:

From Cook-Walden Funeral Home

Northbound on N. Lamar Blvd. to US Hwy 183

Left turn and enter northbound on US Hwy 183

Take the exit to northbound on N. Mopac

Northbound on N. Mopac and exit Shoreline Drive

Right turn to eastbound on Shoreline Drive

Take the second entrance on Shoreline Drive into the church parking lot

Shoreline Church 15201 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78728

A public funeral service will also take place Monday following the procession from 10-11:15 a.m. at Shoreline Church, 15201 Burnet Rd.

