Austin police mourn officer killed in line of duty crash

July 28 was like any other workday for Austin police officer Lewis "Andy" Traylor when he got called to respond to a serious injury crash.

It was while he was on his way there when a tractor-trailer made a U-turn in front of his vehicle causing a very serious crash. Officer Traylor was rushed to the hospital where he spent 3 days fighting for his life, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

Officer Traylor was with the Austin Police department for 9 years.

Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon says Officer Traylor was an incredible officer, husband, father, and friend who will be missed dearly by all. A statement that can be backed up by many people who knew him, but also those who did not.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday says he was proud to call Officer Traylor a friend. Casaday says Traylor loved protecting his community, but also did it to support his wife and 5 kids.

"They'll remember him as one of the best cops to ever work at APD," said Casaday. "Andy would work five or six days a week to make sure the bills were paid and the kids had the education that they needed. And that just shows you what type of a man he was. He just, he just worked hard every day to make this community safe."

The 100 Club of Central Texas says it has activated the Survivor Fund in response to the death of Officer Traylor. Graham Jones, executive director of the 100 Club of Central Texas, says he knew his organization had to help the Traylor family.

"We're the first response for first responders," Said Jones. "We started preparing immediately . . . What we do is we hope for the best, but we prepare for the worst. And that's what we did in this case."

The 100 Club of Central Texas mission is to provide financial assistance to families of fallen first responders Immediately. Jones says this is one small token his organization can give the family to make their journey a little less painful.

"They know that they're not alone, but they know that there are people in this community, a lot of people in this community that care about them," said Jones. "It's an honor to work with them, I will tell you that. It's a true honor."

The club says donations in honor of Officer Traylor and his family can be made here or by texting "100clubcentex" to 44321.

Officer Traylor will be remembered within the department and the community. Casaday says his friend was an organ donor, another factor that makes Officer Traylor so great.

"While he was here, he was a hero. And on the way out the door, he was a hero," said Casaday

