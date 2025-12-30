Austin Police Patrol K9 dies less than two weeks before scheduled retirement

article

The Brief Austin Police Patrol says that K9 Jax has passed away Jax is the first APD Patrol K9 to pass away while still actively working Officials say Jax was scheduled to retire on Jan. 8, 2026



The Austin Police Patrol has announced the sudden passing of K9 Jax.

The backstory:

Jax was an Eastern European native Belgian Malinois and began his training with his partner, Senior Police Officer Wagner in August 2016.

In addition to supporting APD Patrol, Jax also supported SWAT, the Violent Crimes Task Force, the Special Victims Unit (SVU) and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

He also responded on multiple occasions to assist the Travis County, Williamson County and Hays County sheriff’s offices.

By the numbers:

Over more than nine years of service, SPO Wagner and K9 Jax made 227 arrests, including nine apprehensions.

Among those arrested, 11 were wanted for murder.

Dig deeper:

On Dec. 27, Jax suffered a medical complication and was rushed to the veterinarian.

Despite the efforts of dedicated and talented doctors, his condition was beyond recovery.

Although Jax was deteriorating quickly and could barely stand, those in the room said he made one last trip around, hoping someone would throw his beloved Kong one final time.

Jax passed away shortly after 7 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.

K9 Jax is the first APD Patrol K9 to pass away while still actively working. He was scheduled to retire in less than two weeks, on Jan. 8, 2026.

What they're saying:

In a news release, the Austin Police Department said, "K9 Jax can rest easy knowing that his nine K9 Fur-Brothers will continue to follow the scent to find dangerous criminals and keep each and every one of us safe."

"Thank you for your service, Jax. We’ll take it from here."