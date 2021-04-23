Missing 89-year-old found after 24-hour search

APD says an 89-year-old woman has been found. The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit had requested help in locating 89-year old Dolores Urquidi earlier today.

Urquidi was reported missing last night, April 22, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m. She was last seen at 11 a.m. yesterday at the Crown Plaza Hotel where she’d been staying.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Police say Dolores Urquidi did not have access to a vehicle of her own and may be on foot, using a walker.

Due to Urquidi’s age, limited mobility, and chronic health conditions, police say they were concerned about her immediate welfare.

Advertisement

APD confirmed Urquidi had been safely located via a tweet at 2:30 p.m. Friday.