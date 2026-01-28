Austin police rescue kittens found abandoned in freezing weather

The Brief Several kittens were found abandoned in Austin APD said 8 kittens were in a cage with no shelter, food, or water If anyone has any information on this incident, call the APD Animal Cruelty Unit



Eight kittens, who were found abandoned in a cage in freezing weather, were rescued by the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

Austin police said on Tuesday, Jan. 27, a 911 call reported kittens being found in a cage on Great Northern Blvd.

When an officer arrived, eight kittens were found freezing in a cage along a sidewalk with no shelter, food, or water.

Shortly after, the kittens were rescued and taken to a shelter.

"We want to remind the public that it is never OK to leave animals outside in freezing weather with no shelter, food, or water, especially babies," APD said in a statement. "Thank you to the Baker 300s shift for responding and saving these babies!"

Anyone that might have information about this incident is asked to call the APD Animal Cruelty Unit at 512-974-6907.