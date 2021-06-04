ABIA: Bomb threat at airport has been cleared, all roadways opened

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says the bomb threat has been cleared and normal operations can resume. Vehicular traffic can now access both upper-level and lower-level roadways.

The Austin Police Department had responded to the airport earlier for an active bomb threat. According to police, the bomb threat was in the baggage claim area. The area surrounding baggage carousel one was cordoned off while police investigated.

As a result, traffic had been diverted from the lower-level roadway to the upper-level roadway.

APD's EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) & Bomb Detection team were on scene and determined that the bomb threat has been cleared, according to ABIA.

This is developing. Check back for updates