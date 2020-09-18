Austin police say suspicious package at ABIA not a threat

article

The Austin Police Department says it's Bomb Squad has determined that a suspicious package found at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is not a threat.

Police say there is no danger to the public and that one person was arrested for failure to identify.

The call about the package was received by police at around 9:56 a.m.

ABIA officials closed areas around security checkpoints and roadways into the terminal were closed as well. Officials say the area has now been cleared and normal operations are resuming.

If you're headed to the airport you may want to contact your airline for more information.