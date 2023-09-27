Scammer poses as sergeant, threatens arrest: APD

The Austin Police Department is warning residents of a caller impersonating police and threatening victims with an arrest.

APD says they have been notified of several calls where the caller was identifying himself as an APD sergeant. The caller then says the resident is subject to arrest on federal warrants for failure to testify in a case.

APD is reminding residents that they will not call and threaten anyone with an arrest or demand payment of any kind to settle a fine, fee and/or warrant.

Anyone who receives a scam call should report it to 311 or 512-974-2000.

APD is also providing tips and guidance on what to do if you receive such a call:

Phone numbers can be spoofed and appear as if they are coming from a recognized government entity

If you are being told you have an arrest warrant, ask for the name of the agency that issued it, then look up the agency's phone number or email to confirm the warrant's legitimacy

Additional threats of criminal charges and increased fines or fees are intimidation tactics

Do not share personal information of any kind with the caller

Do not call or email any phone number or email address provided to you by the caller

When in doubt, verify the caller's identity with the agency they claim to represent

