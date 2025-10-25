1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting at Austin Central Library

article

The Brief Austin Police are investigating a shooting at Austin Central Library Saturday afternoon. Police say a suspect was arrested shortly after the incident in South Austin A victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.



What we know:

Police said they got a call just after noon to 710 West Cesar Chavez St. where the caller said they heard a gunshot.

Officers located a victim inside the library, and they were taken to a hospital.

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not considered life-threatening during a police update on the shooting.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and was later located in South Austin and taken into custody around 1:30 p.m.

The library was evacuated because of the shooting.

The city's notification system sent out a shelter in place alert, but that alert has since been lifted.

What we don't know:

No information on the suspect has been released.