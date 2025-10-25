1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting at Austin Central Library
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police said one person was injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Austin Central Library Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
Police said they got a call just after noon to 710 West Cesar Chavez St. where the caller said they heard a gunshot.
Officers located a victim inside the library, and they were taken to a hospital.
The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not considered life-threatening during a police update on the shooting.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and was later located in South Austin and taken into custody around 1:30 p.m.
The library was evacuated because of the shooting.
The city's notification system sent out a shelter in place alert, but that alert has since been lifted.
What we don't know:
No information on the suspect has been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.