Austin Police search for woman accused of stealing luxury watches

The Brief Austin police are searching for a woman who stole three luxury watches worth more than $75,000 during a targeted encounter on Dec. 21. The suspect is described as a Black female, aged 25–35, who is believed to be targeting victims for personal thefts within the county. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest in the felony investigation.



Austin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing more than $75,000 worth of luxury watches during a targeted encounter earlier this month.

Theft suspect wanted

What we know:

The theft happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 44 East Ave., a high-rise residential building. Detectives believe the suspect is operating within the county, specifically targeting victims and stealing their property during encounters.

(Source: Austin Police Department)

The stolen items include three high-end timepieces:

A 2024 A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia (Serial No. 268043)

A 2016 Rose Gold Rolex Day-Date 40 (Serial No. 044VG612)

A 2024 Rolex Submariner with no date (Serial No. 3713K7K1)

Police described the suspect as a Black female between 25 and 35 years old. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build.

The case is being investigated as a third-degree felony due to the value of the stolen property.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.